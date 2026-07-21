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2 year warranty
Streamium Wireless Music Centre&Station
Discontinued
Support
WACS5/22
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Quick start guide - English
Quick install guide - English
All (3)
Why my WAC5 center has to be connected with an Ethernet cable to my PC?
How to connect my Philips Streamium using LINE OUT?
How to add stations to my Philips Streamium center?
Cannot connect my Philips WAC5 center to wired network
Digital Media Manager does not start on my streamium
MP3 songs lost after DMM transfer to my Philips center
I cannot connect my WAS7000 with the Center WAC5
The tracks ripped on my Philips device are missing