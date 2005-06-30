2 year warranty
Discontinued
WACS5/22
Access all your CDs in every room
Store your entire CD collection on a 80 GB hard disk and listen in every room. Just connect to your current sound system and music can finally follow you wherever you are in the home. Easy navigation with the Remote Control with LCD display
Music follows Me feature allows you to bring your favorite music from room to room in your house without having to restart navigation and playback of that particular track. By simply pressing a button, your favorite song will follow you anywhere you go in your house.
With wireless streaming, you don't need to download and store large music files on our audio device. Instead, you can listen to favorite songs as they are continuously streamed to all the Music Stations - at the same time. Have your music follow you from room to room with Music Follows Me - no need to restart navigation and playback. Music Broadcast simultaneously broadcasts your desired music from the Center to all Stations. And with My Room, My Music, any family member can enjoy selected music from the stored collection in any room that is equipped with a Wireless Music Center or Station.
No more searching through hundreds of your CDs to find your favorite track by a particular artist. With the initutive User Interface built-in the Philips Wireless Audio Center, you can now have almost instantaneous and direct access to your stored digital music collection on the hard disk (up to 750 CDs) and go straight to the music you want to listen to, listed by Artist, Album, Playlist, Genre or Tracks.
Windows logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
Actual capacity less