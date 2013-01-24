Feel that bass
Rock your sounds with bigger bass. These wireless on-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button, so you can pump it up whenever you like. You get up to 29 hours play time, quick charging, and stylish matte colors to choose from. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
These on-ear headphones boast powerful 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.
You get up to 29 hours play time from a 2-hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours.
Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.
Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.
Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call? A simple button-press takes care of that. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these earphones remember the last devices they were paired with.
One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.
Real compact foldable which is excellent for travel and let you tacke your music anywhere.
