In-ear sports headphones with mic

TAA1105WT/00
    -{discount-value}

    From park to street

    Get in the flow with the sweat-resistant headphones that match your moves with clear sound and energizing bass. The flexible ear-hook design keeps the ear buds in place, and the 1.2 m cord is the perfect length for the phone in your pocket. See all benefits

    Get in the flow with the sweat-resistant headphones that match your moves with clear sound and energizing bass. The flexible ear-hook design keeps the ear buds in place, and the 1.2 m cord is the perfect length for the phone in your pocket. See all benefits

    From park to street

    Get in the flow with the sweat-resistant headphones that match your moves with clear sound and energizing bass. The flexible ear-hook design keeps the ear buds in place, and the 1.2 m cord is the perfect length for the phone in your pocket. See all benefits

    Get in the flow with the sweat-resistant headphones that match your moves with clear sound and energizing bass. The flexible ear-hook design keeps the ear buds in place, and the 1.2 m cord is the perfect length for the phone in your pocket. See all benefits

      From park to street

      • 15mm drivers/open-back
      • Earhook

      Headphones that stay in, however you move

      The flexible, contoured ear hooks let you adjust these lightweight headphones for a comfortable fit that's perfectly secure. You're free to move without worrying about your headphones dropping out at that crucial moment.

      Clear sound, energizing bass

      Perfectly tuned 15 mm neodymium drivers deliver clear sound, and bass vents enhance the bass performance. The earbuds sit comfortably in the ear, without digging into the ear canal.

      Easy control for music and calls

      Enjoy every minute of your favorite playlists whether you're jogging on sidewalks or hitting park trails. The inline remote lets you control your playlist, wake your phone's voice assistant, and take calls without missing a beat.

      Made for your workout playlists

      Go harder-these sweat-resistant IPX2-rated sports headphones can take it. The 1.2 m cable will easily reach your phone without getting in the way.

      1.2 m cable length

      These in-ear headphones have a 1.2 m cable. A soft rubber anchor between headphones and cables protects your cable connection and keeps the sound coming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        96  dB
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Speaker diameter
        15  mm
        Impedance
        16  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Cable length
        1.2  m

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        5.4  cm
        Width
        4  cm
        Depth
        1.8  cm
        Weight
        0.01917  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        Height
        17.3  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.04583  kg
        Nett weight
        0.01917  kg
        Tare weight
        0.02666  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 11045 8

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Length
        35.6  cm
        Width
        21.4  cm
        Height
        17.8  cm
        Gross weight
        1.61  kg
        Nett weight
        0.46008  kg
        Tare weight
        1.14992  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11045 5

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        10.6  cm
        Width
        8.6  cm
        Height
        16.7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.1785  kg
        Nett weight
        0.05751  kg
        Tare weight
        0.12099  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11045 2

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20122 4

