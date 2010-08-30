Home
Noise Cancelling Headphones

SHN5600/10
    Blockout irritating background noise and enjoy your music in peace - with these headband style headphones that actively cancel background noise by up to 85%. Ideal for use in airplanes and trains See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sophisticated electronics eliminate unwanted noise by 85%

      Smart noise canceling technology enhances the pleasure of listening to lower volume levels in noisy environments. It's particularly good at removing low-frequencies like jet engine noise, so you can enjoy soft music on flights, and in trains and similar places without hearing a distracting buzz in the background. The technology actual creates an equal but opposite waveform to the unwanted noise that effectively cancels it out.

      Soft ear cushions provide a perfect seal for perfect sound

      The ear cushions are very soft, and enclose the speakers around the ears to create a perfect seal & great sound. With very little pressure on the ears, you can use the headphones comfortably for long periods.

      Super soft memory cushions for long hours of listening

      The cushions are made in super soft memory cushions, gently sit on your ears. They are sound isolating and create perfect seal for long hours of listening pleasure.

      Easy adjustable headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

      The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

      Slim lightweight controls for power & volume adjustment

      A slimline control box is located on the headphone cable providing convenient volume adjustment and on/off control for the noise canceling feature. A bright power indicator also reminds you to turn the product off when not in use to ensure a prolonged battery life.

      Press the talk mode to hear the ambient sound conveniently

      You don't need to take off your headphones for hearing the flight annoucement, talking to the flight attendants or being alert to the surrounding environment. Press the talk mode on the control box and the ambient sound will get in to your ears via the microphone of the headphones.

      Adapter for in-flight entertainment system connection

      Use your own headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment. The adaptor simply converts the standard double-mono jacks to a stereo headphone jack.

      3.5 - 6.35mm adaptor connects to all types of audio devices

      With this adaptor, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

      Battery included so you can use your product straight away

      No need to buy batteries to get started. Just drop the batteries in and go!

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Impedance
        On: 245 ohms; Off: 132 ohms
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Sensitivity
        105 dB
        Speaker diameter
        34 mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Active noise attenuation
        12 dB at 100 Hz; 50-2000 Hz
        Frequency Range
        15-20000 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.4 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        Gold plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Adaptor plug
        Yes, 3.5-6.3 mm
        Battery
        Yes, 1.5V Battery LR03/AAA
        Airplane plug
        Yes, 2 * 3.5 mm
        Protective pouch
        protective pouch included

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 55600 6
        Height
        26.5  cm
        Length
        22  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        20.2  cm
        Gross weight
        1.293  kg
        Nett weight
        0.41277  kg
        Tare weight
        0.88023  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        5.6  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 70435 8
        Gross weight
        0.32759  kg
        Height
        22.3  cm
        Nett weight
        0.13759  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Tare weight
        0.19  kg
        Width
        19.6  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • airplane adaptor
      • adapter
      • battery
      • pouch

