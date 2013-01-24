Precise sound, auto fit
Flat foldable headphones with lightweight housing for superb music enjoyment on-the-go.The 40mm speakers, with deluxe FloatingCushions allow for full multi-directional adjustment of earshells,create superior sound and natural fit See all benefits
The deluxe super soft ear cushions enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.
The newly innovated deluxe FloatingCushions design of these Philips headphones allows for full multi-directional, auto-adjustment of the cushions, without the need of the traditional C-hinge construction. This results in a seamless design, which ensure optimum stability by applying an evenly distributed pressure force onto the user's head and ears. Therefore creating a strong owneable story with regards to comfort and fit.
Aluminium is light, strong and has a look that complements the headphone's cool design.
The headphone can be folded flat for easy carrying and convenient storage when not in use
With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.
With dynamic 40mm speaker drivers these headphones deliver a crystal clear sound experience coupled with a bass thumping performance
Superior drivers reproduce precise audio quality, delivering the deepest rich bass and crystal clear treble in every piece of music you listen to
Download the Philips Headset App to personalize the sound of your headset as well as the remote to Answer/ End call, Play/ Pause music, Adjust volume +/-, and Change tracks.
