Headband Headset

SHH9560/10
  • Powerful sound Powerful sound Powerful sound
    These headphones delivers detailed sound and noise isolation. Its cushioned and self adjusting inner headband comfortably hugs your head. The mic picks up your voice clearly. In-line remote for volume and call control for added convenience. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Powerful sound

      for your mobile phones

      • Over-ear
      • White
      In-line remote for volume and call control

      In-line remote for volume and call control

      Want to change the volume? Accept or reject a call? The remote features volume and call controls. With this headset control is at your fingertips!

      Sound isolating super soft ear cushions

      Sound isolating super soft ear cushions

      The deluxe super soft ear cushions enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

      Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones great for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

      40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

      The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

      Sensitive and sleek mic for picking up your voice clearly

      Sensitive and sleek microphone for picking up your voice clearly

      3.5mm plug for Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Palm

      3.5mm stereo connector for Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola and Palm

      Extra 3.5mm plug for Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Samsung

      Extra 3.5mm stereo connector for Nokia, Sony Ericsson and Samsung

      Self-adjusting inner headband

      Typically headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be cumbersome as it usually has to be done every time you use it. Get your music fix faster and easier with these heapdhones' flexible, self-adjusting inner headband. It will automatically adjust to your head's shape and size.

      Carrying pouch protects your headphone when not in use

      Look after your headphone and stop the cable getting tangled by storing it in this handy soft pouch.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        17  cm
        Height
        19,5  cm
        Depth
        7,5  cm
        Weight
        0,15  kg

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Singled-sided cable
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold plated
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-open
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        12 - 24 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        105 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        29  cm
        Width
        21,8  cm
        Height
        25  cm
        Nett weight
        0,45  kg
        Gross weight
        1,72  kg
        Tare weight
        1,27  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 55529 0
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Height
        21,5  cm
        Width
        19,5  cm
        Depth
        8,5  cm
        Nett weight
        0,15  kg
        Gross weight
        0,47  kg
        Tare weight
        0,32  kg
        EAN
        69 23410 70395 5
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Dummy

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Extra 3.5mm connector

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

