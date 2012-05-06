Home
In-Ear Headset

SHE8005/00
    SHE8005/00 headphones with tiny, extra-quality speakers that deliver deep bass, and crystal clear sound. An integrated cable relief withstands pulling for durability, non-slip grip for easy fit. Extra-soft hybrid silicon caps for comfort. See all benefits

      Pump up the bass

      For your mobile phone with volume control

      • 10mm drivers/semi-closed back
      • In-ear
      In-line remote for volume and call control

      In-line remote for volume and call control

      Want to change the volume? Accept or reject a call? The remote features volume and call controls. With this headset control is at your fingertips!

      Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

      Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

      Turbo Bass air vents allow air movement for high-fidelity reproduction of the deepest and richest bass.

      Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

      Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

      The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicon caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

      Anti-tangle slider

      Anti-tangle slider

      When storing your headphones there is a risk that the cables tangle if not stored carefully.This makes it a hassle to store the headphones and get them ready for listening. Simply slide the anti-tangle slider towards the earpieces to keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, and to minimze the risk of the cables tangling.

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.

      Sensitive and sleek mic for picking up your voice clearly

      Sensitive and sleek microphone for picking up your voice clearly

      Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound

      Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that soundwaves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition

      Exceptional noise isolation for quality sound at low volume

      You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places anymore. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing earbuds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at lower volume and a longer battery life.

      Ergonomic Angled Acoustic design ensures a natural fit

      The design superiority of a slight 15-degree tilt in the Angled Acoustic model based on the anatomy of the human ear achieves a natural fit and supreme comfort.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        8 - 24 000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Sensitivity
        100  dB
        Speaker diameter
        10  mm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Compatible with:
        Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Palm, Sony Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        15  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.0144  kg
        Gross weight
        0.05291  kg
        Tare weight
        0.03851  kg
        EAN
        69 23410 71469 2
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Depth
        1  inch
        Gross weight
        0.117  lb
        Height
        5.9  inch
        Nett weight
        0.032  lb
        Tare weight
        0.085  lb
        Width
        3.7  inch
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        37  cm
        Width
        22  cm
        Height
        18.7  cm
        Nett weight
        0.3456  kg
        Gross weight
        1.813  kg
        Tare weight
        1.4674  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Gross weight
        3.997  lb
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71469 9
        Height
        7.4  inch
        Length
        14.6  inch
        Nett weight
        0.762  lb
        Tare weight
        3.235  lb
        Width
        8.7  inch

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        17.4  cm
        Width
        8.5  cm
        Height
        17  cm
        Nett weight
        0.0864  kg
        Gross weight
        0.4069  kg
        Tare weight
        0.3205  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Gross weight
        0.897  lb
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 71469 6
        Height
        6.7  inch
        Length
        6.9  inch
        Nett weight
        0.19  lb
        Tare weight
        0.707  lb
        Width
        3.3  inch

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1.2  cm
        Depth
        0.5  inch
        Height
        0.9  inch
        Height
        2.2  cm
        Weight
        0.0135  kg
        Weight
        0.030  lb
        Width
        0.8  inch
        Width
        2.15  cm

