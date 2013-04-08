Search terms

In-Ear Headset

SHE3515PK/00
    The ultra small in-ear headphones design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls. See all benefits

      Integrated microphone & call button

      With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Ultra small, lighweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for long hours listening.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

      Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

      To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Frequency response
        12 - 23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        103  dB
        Speaker diameter
        9  mm
        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome

      • Design

        Color
        Pink

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Finishing of connector
        Chrome plated
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        Depth
        2,7  cm
        Gross weight
        0,0309  kg
        Height
        17,3  cm
        Nett weight
        0,01465  kg
        Tare weight
        0,01625  kg
        Width
        5  cm
        Depth
        1,1  inch
        Gross weight
        0,068  lb
        Height
        6,8  inch
        Nett weight
        0,032  lb
        Tare weight
        0,036  lb
        Width
        2,0  inch
        EAN
        69 23410 71926 0
        Packaging type
        Dummy
        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1,2  kg
        Height
        13,6  cm
        Length
        37,4  cm
        Nett weight
        0,35160  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        0,84840  kg
        Width
        17,4  cm
        Gross weight
        2,645  lb
        Height
        5,4  inch
        Length
        14,7  inch
        Nett weight
        0,775  lb
        Tare weight
        1,870  lb
        Width
        6,9  inch
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71926 7

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0,1305  kg
        Height
        6  cm
        Length
        18,1  cm
        Nett weight
        0,04395  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0,08655  kg
        Width
        8,1  cm
        Gross weight
        0,288  lb
        Height
        2,4  inch
        Length
        7,1  inch
        Nett weight
        0,097  lb
        Tare weight
        0,191  lb
        Width
        3,2  inch
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 71926 4

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        0,5  inch
        Depth
        1,16  cm
        Height
        1,35  cm
        Height
        0,5  inch
        Weight
        0,0109  kg
        Weight
        0,024  lb
        Width
        0,8  inch
        Width
        2  cm

