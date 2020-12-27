2 year warranty
Discontinued
R6B2RTU25/59
Enjoy your device longer
Ideal for all your digital devices. These high capacity AA accus do not need draining before recharging, simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to five hundred times.
AA, 2500mAh
Nickel-Metal Hydride
These AA-size rechargeable batteries store and deliver 2500 mAh of energy for powering your devices for longer use.
Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the accus almost unnecessary.