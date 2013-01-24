Choose 100lm in 'Eco' mode or an intense 200lm in 'Boost'

The main beam on the Philips RCH10S has two output levels. For everyday use and extended battery life, Eco mode provides you with a bright 100-lumen output. With Boost mode, you get an intense 200 lumen but shorter battery life. This flexibility allows you to choose the right light for the job at hand.