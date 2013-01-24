Home
RCH10S

Cordless slim professional lamp

LPL66X1
    -{discount-value}

    The compact, rechargeable Philips RCH10S is ideal for quick inpection jobs and longer repair operations. It eliminates all shadow with its 120°-wide light beam, while a 360° rotating hook and a strong magnet allow hands-free working. See all benefits

      See better, work better

      Cordless slim professional lamp

      • 200 lm Boost / 100 lm Eco
      • Versatile hands-free use
      • Ultra-durable battery up to 6H
      • Robust work light

      Work comfortably and fatigue-free

      Philips RCH10S produces a 6,000K natural white light that improves visual comfort and reduces eye strain for fatigue-free working.

      Choose 100lm in 'Eco' mode or an intense 200lm in 'Boost'

      The main beam on the Philips RCH10S has two output levels. For everyday use and extended battery life, Eco mode provides you with a bright 100-lumen output. With Boost mode, you get an intense 200 lumen but shorter battery life. This flexibility allows you to choose the right light for the job at hand.

      Light up your whole work area

      The Philips RCH10S provides a versatile, wide 120° beam angle, perfect for lighting up the whole area in front of you.

      Robust light designed to withstand tough workshop conditions

      When you’re busy working, it’s easy to drop and damage your equipment. That’s why it’s important the tools you use are built to last. The Philips RCH105 is water- and dust-resistant (IP54 rating). It's also IK07-rated to withstand impacts and drops from a height of up to 1.5 meters.

      Work continuously for up to 6 hours

      The Philips RCH10S cordless LED lamp is designed to be ready for action. Powered by a high-energy Li-ion battery, the Philips RCH10S is fully recharged within 3 hours, ensuring maximum usage of the LED light. Work for up to 6 hours in Eco mode or 3 hours in Boost mode. The one-turn opening cap makes it even easier to recharge your Philips RCH10S.

      Work better with hands-free lighting

      Hands-free lighting helps you work more productively. Our Philips RCH10S comes with a powerful magnet on the bottom as well as a 360° rotatable hook, leaving both your hands free to get the job done.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL66X1
        Ordering code
        05205631

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery capacity
        1500  mAh
        Power source
        Battery
        Wattage
        3  W
        Voltage
        3.2  V
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 6 hours
        Battery type
        LFP battery
        Charging cable type
        Rechargeable
        Plug type
        Plug+Micro USB
        Battery charging time
        Less than 3 hours
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 3 hours

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        6000  K
        Light intensity (pointer)
        N/A
        Light output
        • 150-300 lumen  lumen
        • 200  lumen
        Light output (pointer)
        N/A
        LED lifetime
        10000 hours
        Beam angle
        120°
        Light output (eco)
        100 lm
        Beam angle (pointer)
        N/A

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        2752  g
        Height
        26.2  cm
        Length
        35  cm
        Width
        10.5  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018052056
        EAN3
        8719018052063

      • Packed product information

        Height
        32  cm
        Length
        6.5  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        235  g
        Weight with cable
        247  g
        Width
        4.5  cm
        Size
        • Compact
        • Standard
        Cable length
        50 cm Micro USB
        Diameter
        N/A
        Weight without batteries
        N/A
        Weight without cable
        235 g

      • Product description

        Hook
        360 degrees retractable hook
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP54
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials & finishing
        ABS plus rubber coating
        Orientable light
        360° pivoting base
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Range
        RCH
        Hands free options
        Hook, Magnets
        Number of LEDs
        20(COB)
        Operating temperature
        0°C to 40°C
        Pointing light
        N/A
        Headband
        NO
        UV leak detector
        NO

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Rechargebale work lamp
        Expected benefits
        • See better
        • Work better

