True color match. Designed for pros.
Perfect for quick color checks and larger paint jobs, the Philips MatchLine MDLS CRI is an all-in-one LED work light. Powerful white light from 3 separate modules gives 360° control of light for true color matching and a superior finish. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
True color match. Designed for pros.
Perfect for quick color checks and larger paint jobs, the Philips MatchLine MDLS CRI is an all-in-one LED work light. Powerful white light from 3 separate modules gives 360° control of light for true color matching and a superior finish. See all benefits
True color match. Designed for pros.
Perfect for quick color checks and larger paint jobs, the Philips MatchLine MDLS CRI is an all-in-one LED work light. Powerful white light from 3 separate modules gives 360° control of light for true color matching and a superior finish. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
True color match. Designed for pros.
Perfect for quick color checks and larger paint jobs, the Philips MatchLine MDLS CRI is an all-in-one LED work light. Powerful white light from 3 separate modules gives 360° control of light for true color matching and a superior finish. See all benefits
Featuring the latest Lumileds, Luxeon SMD LED technology, Philips MatchLine MDLS CRI provides powerful white light, high color rendering index and 6000K true daylight color temperature. This means with the MatchLine MDLS, you can work on your paint, polish, cleaning or prep-zone as if you were working outdoors on a bright sunny day. And the lamp is not only designed to provide you with clearer vision; the softer white light is also gentler on your eyes, reducing fatigue as you work.
The higher the Color Rendering Index (CRI), the easier it is to identify the right color. Lamps with a low CRI value cause some colors to appear unnatural. Light sources with a CRI of 90 or above are best for tasks requiring the most accurate color match. Fitted with Lumileds Luxeon LEDs, the Philips MatchLine MDLS delivers light of CRI 92. With a powerful light source like this, you can be sure you’re revealing true colors. So you’ll quickly spot the color you need, without using a spectrometer. While leaving the color matching mistakes to your competitors.
When the quality of the paint job matters, shadows are simply unacceptable. Because the Philips MatchLine MDLS comes with three separate light modules, you can project light to provide a 360° shadow-free coverage. And thanks to the 300° rotating heads of each module, the MDLS delivers superior light direction to ensure you achieve a flawless finish.
Each module of Philips MatchLine MDLS offers a choice of two light modes. The more powerful boost mode provides 500 lumens and is perfect for checking the finer details of the paint. For more everyday lighting needs (and to make the battery last longer), normal mode provides you with 250 lumens. And if a more intense light is needed, simply combine the three modules together to achieve an extremely powerful 1500 lumens.
When you have to stare at a reflective surface under a strong light for too long, your eyes can easily become tired and irritated. The Philips MatchLine MDLS comes equipped with a matte filter that protects your eyes by reducing glare and mirror-like reflections. So you can work more comfortably for longer.
Thanks to the 300° rotating head of each module, Philips MatchLine MDLS gives you complete control of the direction of light. And with a built-in heavy-duty clamping hook and a magnet on each module, you can hang, clip or attach each module on whatever surface you need to. So you can work with easily adjustable bright light with both your hands free.
When you buy a rechargeable tool, you want to know the battery will last. The Philips MatchLine MDLS comes with an advanced battery that lasts 5x longer than traditional rechargeable batteries. With 1500 charging cycles, instead of the standard 300, you get the equivalent of approximately five working years of continuous use – dramatically reducing replacement costs. And it’s frustrating when a battery dies halfway through a job. After a complete charge in less than three hours, you get over six hours of continuous use in normal mode. Which means quality light for most of the working day.
Conforming to the international standard IK07, the casing of the MatchLine MDLS is robust and designed to withstand the toughest of working environments. Because we know even the most careful workers accidentally drop their tools from time to time. The MDLS is also manufactured with ultra-sonic welding and multiple sealing that guarantees a high resistance to water and dust at international standard IP54.
Even with its quality design and superior finish, the impermeable outer casing of the Philips MatchLine MDLS is highly resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents. So this tool can live happily in the tough working conditions of any paint shop.
Ordering information
Electrical characteristics
Light characteristics
Outerpack information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Product description