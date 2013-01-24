Home
LED Inspection lamps

MDLS Spare Module

LPL27SPAREX1
    -{discount-value}

    See better, work better

    Robust and hands-free, this multidirectional module will provide you the optimal visibility without shadows. See all benefits

    Robust and hands-free, this multidirectional module will provide you the optimal visibility without shadows. See all benefits

    Robust and hands-free, this multidirectional module will provide you the optimal visibility without shadows. See all benefits

      See better, work better

      All-in-one lighting system for professionals

      • High Quality LED
      • 250 lm Boost/ 120 lm Eco
      • 1 Spare Rechargeable Module
      • More Visible Color Design
      Water & dust protected -IP54

      Water & dust protected -IP54

      The LED inspection lamp is water resistant, and conforms to IP54.

      Fast Rechargeable, Energy saving LifeP04 battery technology

      Fast Rechargeable, Energy saving LifeP04 battery technology

      Fast Rechargeable, Energy saving LifeP04 battery technology. Since the modules are fast charging, whenever one of the modules is charged and ready for the job, you can take it out directly.

      300° rotating head and strong bottom magnet

      300° rotating head and strong bottom magnet

      The 300° rotating head and strong bottom magnet will enable you to achieve a shadow-free workspace for optimum safety and efficiency.

      Heavy-duty clamping hook

      Heavy-duty clamping hook

      With its heavy-duty clamping hook, you will have the possibility to hang this module on every surface. Leaving your both hands free for the job.

      Improved color scheme for easy relocation

      Improved color scheme for easy relocation

      Thanks to its new color scheme, the lamp has an improved visual signature and can be spotted more easily. Never lose your lamp again.

      Strong impact resistance -IK07

      Strong impact resistance -IK07

      Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

      As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.

      Light output for one module: up to 250 lumens

      Every module of the MDLS solution will provide you a light output of 120 (250) lumens in normal (boost) mode. In normal (boost) mode the light will last for up to 6 (3) hours.

      High quality LED light up to 350 lumens

      The high-power is designed to deliver high-efficacy light with high flux density to enable tight beam control in directional and high-lumen applications.

      Defeat darkness with soft natural light

      Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL27SPAREX1
        Ordering code
        39212833

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery capacity
        1800  mAh
        Battery charging time
        2  hrs
        Battery run time
        Up to 6 hours
        Battery type
        Lithium
        Plug type
        EU
        Power source
        Rechargeable
        Voltage
        100-240  V
        Wattage
        3.7  W

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        6000  K
        LED lifetime
        Up to 10000  hrs
        Light output
        250  lumen

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        740  g
        Height
        11.3  cm
        Length
        18.6  cm
        Width
        7.8  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900392128
        EAN3
        8727900392135

      • Packed product information

        Diameter
        6.5  cm
        Height
        8.7  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        2
        Weight with batteries
        220  g
        Size
        Standard

      • Product description

        Hook
        Heavy-duty clamping hook
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP54
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials & finishing
        Aluminum housing
        Number of LED's
        1
        Operating Temperature
        -20 to 60  °C
        Orientable light
        300° rotating head
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Range
        MDLS

