LED Inspection lamps

    Equipped with a robust aluminum housing, the Philips Penlight Premium Color+ provides bright, high quality light. The Color+ function shows objects in their true colors. Resistant to shocks, chemicals and water, this lamp is built to last! See all benefits

    See better, work better

    Equipped with a robust aluminum housing, the Philips Penlight Premium Color+ provides bright, high quality light. The Color+ function shows objects in their true colors. Resistant to shocks, chemicals and water, this lamp is built to last! See all benefits

      See better, work better

      Compact LED worker's companion

      • 200 lm Boost / 120 lm Eco
      • 180 lm Spotlight
      • Daylight Color Match (CRI>95)
      • Aluminum Housing, Rechargeable

      Color+ function reveals objects in true colors (CRI>95)

      The higher the Color Rendering Index (CRI*), the easier it is to do a quick and precise inspection on your car body. You can inspect your paint, polish, clean or prep zone as if you were working outdoors on a bright sunny day. Lamps with a low CRI value cause some colors to appear unnatural. Light sources with a CRI of 90 or above will let you easily and quickly spot the color difference such as paint scratch.

      Shock-, chemical- and water-resistant (IK07/IP54)

      Designed to withstand the toughest working environments with IK07 shock resistance. Because Philips knows even the most careful workers sometimes drop their tools. Water-resistant to IP67 standards and with a surface that resists chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Penlight Premium Color+ is a handy pocket tool that is built to last.

      Maximum durability with aluminum body

      Build for incredible durability with an aluminum body, the Philips Penlight Premium Color+ is ready for just about any task or situation. This inspection lamp is impact- and scratch-resistant for safe, reliable use indoors and outdoors.

      Unique warning mode with bright red flashing light

      Philips Penlight Premium Colur+ offers a unique high frequency warning mode (75 flashes/min). The bright red flashing function means your Penlight Premium Color+ can warn other road users of danger.

      Smart designed 80° swivel hook with magnet & ergonomic body

      With the 80° swivel hook, it’s easy to hang the Philips Penlight Premium Color+ on your belt for a handy everyday carry. The 2 magnets leave both your hands free for work.

      Technical Specifications

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        4

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL201X1
        Ordering code
        01391094

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery capacity
        1200  mAh
        Battery charging time
        1.8  hrs
        Battery run time
        Up to 4 hours
        Battery type
        Lithium Iron phosphate
        Charging cable type
        Type C USB cable
        Plug type
        EU plug
        Power source
        Rechargeable
        Voltage
        100-240 V  V
        Wattage
        5 W

      • Light characteristics

        LED lifetime
        Up to 10000  hrs
        Light output
        200 lm (Boost)/120 lm (Eco)  lumen
        Light output (pointer)
        180 lm
        Beam angle
        90 degree  degree
        Beam angle (pointer)
        15 degree
        Color temperature
        6000 K  K

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018013910
        EAN3
        8719018013927

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        4
        Weight with batteries
        107  g

      • Product description

        Hook
        80° swivel clip
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP54
        Materials & finishing
        Robust aluminium housing
        Operating Temperature
        -10 to 50  °C
        Resistant to
        grease, oil, workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Range
        Penlight

          • Natural outdoor light has a Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 100 and therefore is the standard of comparison for other light source. The higher the CRI (0 – 100 scale), the more natural the colors appear.