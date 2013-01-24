Home
    Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. The Philips' rice cooker HD4729/60 with automatic cooking programs preserve the freshness and nutrients in every bowl of rice. See all benefits

    Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. The Philips' rice cooker HD4729/60 with automatic cooking programs preserve the freshness and nutrients in every bowl of rice. See all benefits

      Smart and automatic rice cooking

      • Jar
      • 10 cups
      • rice graphic design
      Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

      One touch button for easy control

      One press button to control cook or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status

      Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot

      The Philips rice cooker is specially coated with the non-stick material which is more durable and easy to clean.

      Easy-to-read water level indicator

      Clear water level marking shows capacity and rice-water ratio

      Automatic rice cooking

      Rice cooking and keep warm conveniently

      Simple lid design for easy and safe access

      Cool surface, easy to access with integrated handle

      Easy to access handle

      Convenient to carry the rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Automatic rice cooking
        Yes
        12 hours keep warm
        Yes
        One-touch operation
        Yes
        Easy clean non-stick innerpot
        Yes
        Easy to access handle
        Yes
        Detachable power cord for convenient storage
        Yes
        Water level indicator
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.8/10  Litres / cups
        Inner pot capacity
        5 Litres
        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Voltage
        220  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Wattage
        700  W

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        body-metal; lid-plastic/metal
        Available color(s)
        white w/rice
        Weight appliance
        3.5  kg
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        3.7  kg

      • Accessories

        Plastic steam tray
        Yes
        Rice scoop
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes

