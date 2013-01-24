Home
    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

      with this great value 42" signage display

      • 107cm (42")
      • edge LED
      • Full HD

      Edge LED Backlight

      Experience an even dispersion of light with cutting edge LED technology. White LED's (light emitting diodes) are positioned around the rim of the panel to give a more even spread of light. This results in even lower power consumption, less heat to dissipate, and a true, uniform color range.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      USB Media Playback

      Enjoy your own media playback via the USB port. Simply plug in a USB drive, and create your own signage content to convey the marketing messages you want, when you want them. With a wide range of media formats supported, this powerful media player offers an excellent picture and true flexibility.

      Smart Control Software Suite

      Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

      3 year warranty

      Enjoy peace of mind with our comprehensive 3 year warranty. With service centres around the globe, and our quick turnaround, you can be sure that in the most unlikely event of a display malfunctioning, we will find and fix the problem to your full satisfaction within the shortest period of time.

      Power consumption below the industry average

      Reduction of the electrical power required to operate a device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        106.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        42  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.16 x 0.48mm
        Display colors
        16.7 Million
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
        AV input
        • HDMI x2
        • Composite RCA x2
        • Audio (L/R) x2
        Other connections
        Component RCA x1
        USB
        USB 2.0 x 2
        AV output
        • SPDIF Out
        • Composite RCA x1

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        Hidden
        Packaging
        Reusable box
        Network controllable
        RS232

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        978.2  mm
        Set Height
        594.1  mm
        Set Depth
        56.9  mm
        Bezel thickness
        22mm (45mm bottom)
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400mm
        Set weight
        13.65  kg
        Set weight (lb)
        30.1  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        20-80  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        140W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        Stand
        BM04246 (Optional)

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        Global: 3 years
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • UL/cUL
        • C-Tick

      • Multimedia Applications

        Playback Formats
        • JPEG Still pictures
        • MP3
        • MPEG4
        • AAC LC
        • AC3
        • BMP Still pictures
        • GIF still pictures
        • M4A
        • MOV
        • PNG still pictures
        • RMVB (RealMedia var. bitrat)
        • WMA

      • Technical specifications

        Backlight
        Edge LED

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

