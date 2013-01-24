Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Q-Line Display

65BDL3010Q/00
  • Stand out Stand out Stand out
    -{discount-value}

    Q-Line Display

    65BDL3010Q/00

    Stand out

    Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Full HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need-with no additional hardware. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Q-Line Display

    Stand out

    Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Full HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need-with no additional hardware. See all benefits

    Stand out

    Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Full HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need-with no additional hardware. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Q-Line Display

    Stand out

    Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Full HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need-with no additional hardware. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all led

      Stand out

      Easy-setup 18/7 display.

      • 65"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Ultra HD
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

      Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

      Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

      Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        64.5  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        163.9  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.372 x 0.372 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 Billion
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Panel technology
        VA
        DICOM
        Clinical D-image

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
        • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
        • 1080p, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • USB
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI (x4)
        • VGA (via DVI)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        External control
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        Other connections
        OPS

      • Convenience

        Screen saving functions
        Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Placement
        Landscape
        Start-up
        • Switch on delay
        • Switch on status
        • Boot on source
        Start-up window
        enable / disable Philips logo
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        13.9 (Top/Left/Right) 14.9 (Bottom) mm
        Set Width
        1458.7  mm
        Set Height
        834.7  mm
        Set Depth
        81.6  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        57.43  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        32.86  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.21  inch
        Product weight
        26.05  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        57.43  lb
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        145 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Comsumption (Max)
        260 W
        Consumption (Typical)
        145  W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        Included Accessories
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m)
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • USB Cover and screw x1
        Stand
        BM05922

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • MPEG
        • H.264
        • JPEG
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • WMA
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Japanese
        • Arabic
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CB
        • FCC, Class B

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.