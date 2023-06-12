Color in its Finest Form
Offered in several hues, this 27-inch monitor is not only meant to shine as a centerpiece for your home, but also has USB-C connectivity, and HDR 400 certification. See all benefits
These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.
A newly developed technology, IPS Black offers the same 178/178-degree viewing angles but with an improved color contrast ratio that is essential for a multi-monitor setup. In addition, it is well suited for professions that demand color accuracy by expressing deeper blacks and better color in 4K clarity; thereby making colors more vivid.
VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 delivers a significant step-up from normal SDR displays. Unlike, other 'HDR compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 400 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colors. With global dimming and peak brightness up-to 400 nits, images come to life with notable highlights while featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.
This display delivers outstanding color depth with 1.07 billion colors, and the finest gradation, for re-creating smooth, precise, and vivid image. Enjoy accurate and true-to-life visuals whether gaming, watching videos, or working on color critical work with graphics applications.
This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high resolution video and transfer data at a super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.
With MultiClient Integrated KVM switch, you can control two separate PCs with one monitor-keyboard-mouse set up. A convenient button allows you to quickly switch between sources. Handy with set-ups that require dual PC computing power or sharing one large monitor to show two different PCs.
With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.
With DisplayPort-out you can connect multiple high resolution displays with just one cable from your first display to the PC. The ability to daisy chain multiple displays enables you to create a clean desktop without the hassle of too many wires all over.
The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.
This monitor is equipped to make the colors on your screen accurately represented. With new spaces especially suited for Apple products like Display P-3 and others that provide a D50 white point like DCI-P3(D50) and Adobe RGB (D50), this product is designed to make colors come to life on screen in the exact way that you want them. Other color spaces to explore include DCI-P3, sRGB, AdobeRGB, Rec.2020, and Rec.709.
This feature helps reduce eye strain and adverse symptoms that are often cause by long exposure to blue light. In this monitor's panel, the ratio of light emitted is reduced by nearly 50 percent: from 400-500nm to 415-455nm.
