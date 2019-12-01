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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

X-tremeVisioncar headlight bulb

12342XV+B1

Take performance to the X-treme

Philips X-tremeVision car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer.

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Up to 130% brighter light

Take performance to the X-treme

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • Pack of: 1

  • 12 V,60/55 W

Significantly whiter light to improve comfort and safety

The bright white light (3.500 K) is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technologyTM produces a more powerful light. So you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.

A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision is optimized for a long and reliable lifetime. So you can see and be seen for longer than with any other high performance lamp.

Exceptional beam quality and performance

With a combination of more light and increased color temperature, Philips X-tremeVision qualifies as one of the best performance beams in the halogen segment.

Technical Specifications

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