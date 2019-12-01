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    VisionPlus Greater safety and comfort

    12499VPB2

    Feel safe, drive safe

    VisionPlus lamps produce more powerful light output compared to standard. VisionPlus is the performance choice for safety-conscious drivers. Offering high performance and excellent value, it is the right choice for demanding drivers.

    See all benefits

    VisionPlus Greater safety and comfort

    Similar products

    See all Signaling and interior lighting

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Superior quality with enhanced visibility

    • Type of lamp: P21/5W
    • 12 V,21/5 W
    • Up to 60% more vision
    • Ultra resistant car lamp
    • Number of bulbs: 2
    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

    Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

    Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

    Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

    Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

    Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

    Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

    More powerful light output

    Brake lighting is visible earlier, thanks to a more powerful light output. The following vehicle’s breaking distance can be reduced by up to 3 meters at 100 km/h.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      More light

    • Product description

      Application
      • Front indicator
      • License
      • Rear fog light
      • Rear indicator
      • Rear position/ parking light
      • Stop light
      • Daytime running light
      • Tail light
      Base
      BAY15d
      Designation
      P21/5W VisionPlus
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      VisionPlus
      Technology
      Conventional
      Type
      P21/5W

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      Up to 2000h

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      475  lm

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      • 5  W
      • 21  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12499VPB2
      Ordering code
      36316630

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      B2
      EAN1
      8727900363166
      EAN3
      8727900363159

    • Packed product information

      Height
      12.9  cm
      Net weight per piece
      10  g
      Pack Quantity
      2
      MOQ (for professionals)
      20

    • Outerpack information

      Width
      13.5  cm
      Height
      13.1  cm

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