LongLife EcoVision

Conventional Interior and Signaling

12498LLECOB2
    Tired of changing your signaling and interior bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits

    Tired of changing your signaling and interior bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits

    Tired of changing your signaling and interior bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits

    Tired of changing your signaling and interior bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits

      Drive with care

      Higher lifetime, less replacement

      • Type of lamp: P21W
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V,21 W
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all applications

      Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all applications

      Which 12V lamp for which application? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : license plate lights, rear position/parking light, glove box lights, interior signaling, front parking lights,Daytime Running Lights.

      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Extended lifetime for better value

      LongLife EcoVision signaling and interior lights are the best choice for drivers seeking optimal value. Their increased lifetime combined with high heat and vibration resistance guarantees a hassel free drive for extended periods of time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        21  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        Up to 1250h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        460  lm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN3
        8727900382112
        EAN1
        8727900382105
        Packaging type
        B2

      • Product description

        Application
        • Front indicator
        • Interior
        • License
        • Rear fog light
        • Rear indicator
        • Reversing light
        • Side indicator
        • Stop light
        • Boot light
        • Daytime running light
        • Tail light
        Base
        BA15s
        Designation
        PY21W
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        LongLife EcoVision
        Technology
        Conventional
        Type
        P21W

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.3  kg
        Height
        13.1  cm
        Width
        13.5  cm

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        20
        Gross weight per piece
        15  g
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Net weight per piece
        7.7  g

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        38210530
        Order entry
        12498LLECOB2

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Long lasting

