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    Vision car headlight bulb

    12342PRC2

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Producing 30% more light compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort.

    See all benefits

    Vision car headlight bulb

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    See all Headlights

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Up to 30% more vision compared to a standard lamp

    • Type of lamp: H4
    • Pack of: 2
    • 12 V,60/55 W
    Vision bulbs project longer light beams than standard lamps

    Vision bulbs project longer light beams than standard lamps

    Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output . We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life

    Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

    Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

    Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

    Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

    Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

    Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

    Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

    Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

    Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

    Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

    Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

    Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

    Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

    Award winning car lamp manufacturer

    Award winning car lamp manufacturer

    Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      More Vision
      Product highlight
      Up to 30% more vision

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Front fog light
      • Low beam
      Base
      P43t-38
      Designation
      H4 12342 PR 12V 60/55W P43t-38
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      Vision
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      H4

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      Up to 500h

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      1815 +4% -15%  lm
      Color temperature
      Up to 3200 K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      60/55  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12342PRC2
      Ordering code
      78028760

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      C2
      EAN1
      8711500780287
      EAN3
      8711500780300

    • Packed product information

      Length
      9,1  cm
      Width
      4,55  cm
      Height
      7,6  cm
      Pack Quantity
      2
      MOQ (for professionals)
      100

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      55,5  cm
      Width
      28  cm
      Height
      19,3  cm
      Net weight per piece
      22,5  g
      Gross weight per piece
      3,64  g

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