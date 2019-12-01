Search terms

    DiamondVision Headlight bulb

    Drive with style

    Philips DiamondVision halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your car with up to 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision makes you stand out from the crowd. See all benefits

      Drive with style

      Up to 5000K ultimate white light

      • Type of lamp: H3
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V,55 W
      • Style
      Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

      Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

      Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

      Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offers all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful lighting. ^Application varies per bulb type.

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

      Cool elegance for your headlights

      Philips DiamondVision Vision headlight lamps provide the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology,DiamondVision provide a truly white light for great visibility and style.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        5000K

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Application
        Front fog light
        Base
        PK22s
        Range
        DiamondVision
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Marking ECE
        N/A
        Designation
        H3 DiamondVision
        Type
        H3

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        55  W

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        up to 5000  K
        Lumens
        800 ±15%  lm

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        300 h

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        69669430
        Order entry
        12336DVS2

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        S2A
        EAN1
        8711500696694
        EAN3
        8711500789167

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        126,5  g
        Height
        10.9  cm
        Length
        10.9  cm
        Net weight per piece
        • 6.38  g
        • 12,6  g
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        20
        Width
        5.3  cm

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        27.6  cm
        Width
        22.8  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        2,53  kg

