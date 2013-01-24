Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Standard

Conventional Interior and Signaling

12197HTRC1
  • Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe
    -{discount-value}

    Standard Conventional Interior and Signaling

    12197HTRC1

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Our headlight lamps are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best in class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits

    Standard Conventional Interior and Signaling

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Our headlight lamps are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best in class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Our headlight lamps are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best in class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits

    Standard Conventional Interior and Signaling

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Our headlight lamps are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best in class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all signaling-and-interior-lighting

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Philips standard lamps

      • HiPerVision 24W 13.5V LCP HTR
      • Pack of: 1
      • 13 V,24 W
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all applications

      Which 12V lamp for which application? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : license plate lights, rear position/parking light, glove box lights, interior signaling, front parking lights.

      Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

      It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        13.5  V
        Wattage
        24  W

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900396218
        EAN3
        8727900396225
        Packaging type
        C1

      • Product description

        Application
        Daytime running light
        Range
        Standard
        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        HiPerVision LCP
        Base
        HPSL 2A
        Designation
        12197HTRC1
        Homologation ECE
        No [component only]

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.171  kg
        Height
        14,500  cm
        Length
        37,600  cm
        Width
        18,600  cm

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Gross weight per piece
        8.75  g
        Height
        6,500  cm
        Length
        3,500  cm
        Net weight per piece
        3,5  g
        Width
        3,500  cm

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12197HTRC1
        Ordering code
        39621830

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Standard
        Product highlight
        Philips standard lamps

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products