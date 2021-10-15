Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. Whether it’s reversing, positioning or stopping, Philips Ultinon Pro3000 signaling lights provide you with the performance you need, giving other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop and rear position lights. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED exterior signaling lights.