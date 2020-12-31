Search terms

    11342U90CWX2

    The Philips Ultinon Pro9000 sets a new standard in retrofit LED bulbs. It offers up to 250% brighter*, whiter light for optimal performance and a compact design for easy fitting to most vehicles. *Compare to the minimum legal standard.

    Original automotive performance in LED

    • Type of lamp: H4
    • Up to 250% brighter light
    • 5,800 K cool white light
    • Lumileds TopContact LEDs
    • Number of bulbs: 2

    Up to 250% brighter light

    The new Philips Ultinon Pro9000 headlight bulbs provide the exceptional visibility that you need while driving. They offer up to 250% brighter, consistent light on the road than the legal minimum for halogen bulbs. Their optimal spectrum makes road signs more visible. See further, react faster!

    OEM LEDs exclusive to Lumileds in aftermarket

    Always a step ahead, Philips Ultinon Pro9000 is driving performance with its exclusive top-quality Lumileds TopContact LED chips. These unique OEM LEDs provide optimized light consistency, generate less heat and feature the ideal light color for sharper visibility. One reason why Lumileds automotive LED chips and Philips headlight bulbs are chosen by the world’s major car manufacturers is that they’re fitted with the very best components and technologies, giving you unparalleled performance and enhanced bulb lifetime.

    Up to 5,800 Kelvin color temperature for cool white light

    Enjoy the balance of practicality and performance. Philips Ultinon Pro9000 features a color temperature of up to 5800 K, proven among Original Equipment Manufacturers to maximize eye comfort while driving at night. This reduces fatigue and the risk of eye strain to make driving in the dark a safer, more pleasant experience.

    Light exactly where you need it on the road

    Thanks to the perfect positioning of the LED chips on Philips Ultinon Pro9000 bulbs, drivers have light exactly where they need it on the road without dazzling oncoming vehicles. Our bulbs also feature Philips SafeBeam, producing the best useable beam and glare-free pattern. Drive safer with Philips Ultinon Pro9000.

    Small footprint, big performance

    Philips Ultinon Pro9000 gives you powerful technology in a small but effective design. Built with performance and ease of use in mind, the Philips Ultinon Pro9000's new one-piece bulb design allows fast, hassle-free installation. The built-in driver means no more worries about limited space in the headlight unit. This super-compact design ensures compatibility with a wide range of car models.

    High electrical compatibility for most vehicles

    LED retrofit and halogen bulbs differ from one another in terms of wattage, composition and power consumption. Replacing your halogen bulbs with other LEDs may cause issues such as flickering light. Philips Ultinon Pro9000 bulbs need no additional adapters** to eliminate flickering in most vehicles. They work right away with the vehicle's electrical system, providing a consistent light beam and color temperature.

    12V and 24V compatibility for wider usability

    Philips Ultinon Pro9000 is compatible with both 12V and 24V electrical systems, making it suitable for most vehicle types.

    Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

    You want bright, stylish headlights but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That’s a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At a higher light-intensity level, LEDs last much longer, and Philips Ultinon Pro9000 headlights are built to last. Due to features such as AirBoost and AirCool heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.

    The durability that today's drivers demand

    IP65-certified against dust ingress and with splash-water protection, Philips Ultinon Pro9000 bulbs are also guaranteed EMI-compliant, conforming to automotive-industry standards on electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigours of modern motoring life, they offer the durability that today's drivers demand. Their daily performance provides confidence behind the wheel and brighter, consistent light throughout the journey.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Brighter Lights
      Product highlight
      Automotive Grade LED

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      P43t
      Designation
      LED H4 11342 U90CW X2
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Range
      Ultinon Pro9000
      Technical features
      AirBoost, SafeBeam Technology
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      LED-HL [~H4]

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      5000 hrs

    • Light characteristics

      Color temperature
      5800K
      Lumens [lm]
      1000, 1500

    • Electrical characteristics

      Voltage
      13.2 V  V
      Wattage [W]
      18 W

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      11342U90CWX2
      Ordering code
      718631

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      X2
      EAN1
      8719018007186
      EAN3
      8719018007193

    • Packed product information

      Gross weight per piece
      422  g
      Length
      15.2  cm
      Width
      7  cm
      Height
      18.9  cm
      Net weight per piece
      91  g
      Pack Quantity
      2 pcs
      MOQ (for professionals)
      6 packs

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      32.5  cm
      Width
      22  cm
      Height
      19.1  cm
      Net weight per piece
      22  g
      Gross weight per piece
      2.8  kg

    • Compared to the legal minimum for halogen bulbs.
    • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements
    • * For some rare cases, an additional Light repair CANbus might be needed to eliminate flickering completely.

