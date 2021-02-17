Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

You want bright, stylish headlights but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That’s a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At a higher light-intensity level, LEDs last much longer, and Philips Ultinon Pro9000 headlights are built to last. Due to features such as AirBoost and AirCool heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.