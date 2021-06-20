Home
FC6050/99 Handheld vacuum cleaner
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
Handheld vacuum cleaner

FC6050/99

My Philips Vacuum Cleaner has low suction power

If the suction power of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner is not as good as expected, there can be several reasons. Discover how to simply solve this yourself in the following lines.

The dust bag or container is full

When the dust bag or container of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner is full, the suction power will be lower than usual.

In this case, check the dust bag/container, and if it is full, replace it (or empty if that is indicated for your specific vacuum model).

Note:

If you have a specific vacuum model with reusable bags, worn out bags should be replaced since this could also cause low suction power.

The hose, tube or nozzle is blocked

The hose, tube or nozzle of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner may become clogged or blocked. Also, the brush could be blocked by entangled hair. The suction power will become affected by this and the device might not be able to pick up dirt as expected since air cannot go through as easily as it should.

Check if any of these parts are blocked, and remove the blocking elements.

The filter is dirty

A dirty filter will prevent air from flowing as it should do under normal circumstances. This may decrease the suction power of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner. As a result, the device might not be cleaning well or as expected.

Depending on your vacuum model, it will have a motor protection filter and/or an exhaust filter.

  • When the motor protection filter is dirty:

Usually, the motor protection filter can be found behind the dust bag or dust container.

This filter should be cleaned every 4 to 6 weeks (depending on the model you have).

Also depending on the specific vacuum model, in some vacuums, this filter should be cleaned by tapping it over a bin/brushing the dust, and in other vacuums, it can be washed with water. Please check the indications for your specific model.

  • When the exhaust filter is dirty:

The exhaust filter is located at the back of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner, behind the motor.

This filter should not be washed or cleaned: it should be replaced once a year (unless the filter in your vacuum model is not replaceable)

Philips Vacuum exhaust filter, motor protection filter and SpeedPro filter

The lid of the dust container has not been placed correctly

If your Philips Vacuum Cleaner comes with a dust container, please make sure the lid of the device is placed correctly.

Philips dust container vacuum lid

The suction power setting is set too low

Some Philips Vacuum Cleaners come with a suction power setting.

This suction power setting contains similar icons to the ones shown in the image below. Usually, you should be able to find it located on the remote control, the handgrip or the vacuum itself.

If the device comes with this setting, check if it is set to the desired suction power. If it is not, you can increase the level.

Did these steps not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.

Suction power setting - Philips vacuum cleaner

